Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Increases Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 9.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 273,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,844 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $8,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 51.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PBA shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $31.75. 364,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,495. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12-month low of $29.59 and a 12-month high of $38.29. The company has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.27.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 26.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.493 per share. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

