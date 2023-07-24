Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Lowers Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lowered its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 2.2% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.05% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $59,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,433.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 2.5 %

GS stock traded up $8.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $360.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,471,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,071. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $287.75 and a 1 year high of $389.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.57.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 42.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Barclays cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Societe Generale downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total transaction of $3,457,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,590,367.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total transaction of $3,457,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,590,367.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total value of $1,012,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,082,458.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,977,959 shares of company stock worth $659,825,442 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

