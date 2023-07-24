Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Purchases 5,097 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,097 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in AES were worth $4,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AES. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AES in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of AES during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of AES during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AES during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AES during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AES shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reduced their target price on AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wolfe Research cut AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America cut AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AES currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.45.

Shares of AES traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,808,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,176,917. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.87 and its 200 day moving average is $23.44. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $19.38 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 38.46% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. AES’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently -80.49%.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

