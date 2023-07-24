Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Raises Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 664,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,008 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $22,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in STAG Industrial by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in STAG Industrial by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Insider Transactions at STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial Stock Up 0.4 %

In other news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $112,764.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,457.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAG traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.21. 204,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,722,712. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $38.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.01.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 150.00%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

(Free Report)

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Featured Stories

