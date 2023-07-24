Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Has $4.95 Million Position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA – Free Report) by 150.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290,564 shares during the period. L Catterton Asia Acquisition makes up about 0.3% of Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in L Catterton Asia Acquisition were worth $4,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 257,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 95,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 537,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 49.6% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 89,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 29,569 shares during the last quarter. 61.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LCAA traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.49. 1,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,560. L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.29. The company has a market cap of $303.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.88 and a beta of 0.01.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition ( NASDAQ:LCAA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring business in the consumer technology sectors in Asia.

