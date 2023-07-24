Mips AB (publ) (OTC:MPZAF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mips AB (publ) (OTC:MPZAF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Mips AB (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 14th.

Shares of OTC:MPZAF opened at $48.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.83. Mips AB has a 1-year low of $48.85 and a 1-year high of $48.85.

MIPS AB (publ) manufactures and sells helmet-based safety systems in North America, Europe, Sweden, Asia, and Australia. It offers sport helmets, which include bike, snow, equestrian, and team sports helmets, as well as other helmets, such as climbing, snowmobiling, and white water rafting helmets; moto helmets comprising on-road and off-road helmets; and safety helmets for construction, manufacturing, mining, and oil industries, as well as law enforcement and armed forces application.

