Mizuho Boosts Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target to $105.00

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $91.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

FRT has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $127.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $113.50.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

FRT stock opened at $103.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.26. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $85.27 and a 52 week high of $115.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.21.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Federal Realty Investment Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 92.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Czech National Bank grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 8,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 21,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

