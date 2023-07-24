Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Shares Sold by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,650 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,525 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MFG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 10,008 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 236.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 187,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 131,695 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 295,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 56,594 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 547,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 110,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MFG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.16. 321,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,290. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $3.31. The company has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $11.12 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mizuho Financial Group Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

