Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Holdings Increased by Tobam

Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,345 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Moderna were worth $22,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its position in shares of Moderna by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total transaction of $5,224,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $706,854,267.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total value of $5,224,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,854,267.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $33,342.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,630,732 shares in the company, valued at $217,490,726.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 404,005 shares of company stock worth $51,074,675 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Moderna Stock Down 2.9 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. UBS Group upgraded Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $221.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. 51job reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $136.28 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $3.63 on Monday, reaching $122.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,461,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,441,890. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.03 and a twelve month high of $217.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $1.96. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 31.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

