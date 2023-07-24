Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos Has $10.33 Million Position in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos lessened its stake in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 411,230 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 54,158 shares during the period. Bancolombia comprises approximately 11.7% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings in Bancolombia were worth $10,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CIB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bancolombia by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,993,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,315,000 after purchasing an additional 84,456 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,521,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,485,000 after acquiring an additional 271,288 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bancolombia by 25.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,227,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,011,000 after acquiring an additional 446,778 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Bancolombia by 6.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,067,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,816,000 after purchasing an additional 69,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Bancolombia by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 852,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,327,000 after purchasing an additional 108,348 shares in the last quarter.
Bancolombia Stock Performance
Bancolombia stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.08. The company had a trading volume of 15,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,324. Bancolombia S.A. has a 12-month low of $21.55 and a 12-month high of $33.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.66 and its 200-day moving average is $26.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Bancolombia Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.6959 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.25%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.68%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently commented on CIB. Bank of America lowered shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bancolombia presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.
About Bancolombia
Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Bermuda, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.
