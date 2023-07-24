Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos Has $899,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos decreased its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Australia ETF comprises about 1.0% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the first quarter worth $54,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EWA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.16. 668,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,982,644. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.11. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 12-month low of $19.19 and a 12-month high of $25.22.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

