Moneda USA Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Moneda USA Inc. trimmed its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. MercadoLibre comprises 14.9% of Moneda USA Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Moneda USA Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $7,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,525.00 to $1,575.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,491.50.

NASDAQ:MELI traded down $22.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,198.98. The stock had a trading volume of 134,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,217. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,222.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,199.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $720.84 and a one year high of $1,365.64.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 17.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

