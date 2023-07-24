Monero (XMR) Price Down 4.3% This Week

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Monero has a total market cap of $2.95 billion and $106.01 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can now be bought for $160.92 or 0.00553253 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Monero has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,093.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.32 or 0.00307070 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.84 or 0.00814255 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00013501 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00062183 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 78.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000084 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00122249 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,309,509 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

