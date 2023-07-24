Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Holdings Decreased by American Capital Management Inc.

American Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. American Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,238,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of MPWR traded down $7.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $526.63. The company had a trading volume of 145,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,656. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.69 and a twelve month high of $595.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $509.14 and its 200-day moving average is $478.14. The company has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $451.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.46 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 25.06%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $505.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $533.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.55, for a total transaction of $1,330,388.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,099,939.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total value of $2,315,185.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 268,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,260,554.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.55, for a total value of $1,330,388.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,966 shares in the company, valued at $62,099,939.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,088 shares of company stock worth $19,081,728 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

