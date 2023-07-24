Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Center for Financial Planning Inc.

Center for Financial Planning Inc. trimmed its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,643,000 after acquiring an additional 38,615 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,947,000 after acquiring an additional 914,530 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,068,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $854,873,000 after acquiring an additional 85,268 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,747,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $763,867,000 after acquiring an additional 65,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,920,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $587,667,000 after acquiring an additional 45,586 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $143,846.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at $22,656,830.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,292 shares of company stock worth $1,085,712. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:MCO opened at $357.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $334.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.38. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.16 and a 52 week high of $361.39. The company has a market capitalization of $65.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on MCO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.33.

Moody’s Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Stories

