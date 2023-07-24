Moonbeam (GLMR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.47 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 24th. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000790 BTC on major exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $158.59 million and $2.47 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00044924 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00030954 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00013705 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004714 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,077,146,320 coins and its circulating supply is 689,877,824 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

