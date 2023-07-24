Morgan Stanley Boosts Vistra (NYSE:VST) Price Target to $33.00

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vistra from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd.

Vistra Price Performance

NYSE VST opened at $28.36 on Friday. Vistra has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $28.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.14.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.60 million. Vistra had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 30.40%. Analysts forecast that Vistra will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.204 dividend. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently -103.85%.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In other Vistra news, Director Julie A. Lagacy acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.84 per share, with a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,367.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter worth $59,056,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter worth about $50,438,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Vistra by 2,443.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,781,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,407 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,716,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Vistra by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,967,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

