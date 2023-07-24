M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Marathon Asset Management Ltd

Marathon Asset Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,874 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of M&T Bank worth $16,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 358.2% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 191.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $133.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Argus raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.91.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

M&T Bank Price Performance

In related news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Daryl N. Bible bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.61 per share, with a total value of $1,206,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,542.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of M&T Bank stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $139.33. 169,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,291. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $109.36 and a 1 year high of $193.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.78. The company has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.79.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.89. M&T Bank had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.81%.

About M&T Bank

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.