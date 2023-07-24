MTM Investment Management LLC Acquires 13,293 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 94.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,293 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COWZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,438,988,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,285,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,451,000 after acquiring an additional 828,689 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,571,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,921,000 after acquiring an additional 101,716 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,539,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,434,000 after acquiring an additional 623,961 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,194,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,509,000 after purchasing an additional 335,419 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.03. 1,039,802 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.29.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $0.1911 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

