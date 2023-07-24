MTM Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Hershey by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $41,023.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,630.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $41,023.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,630.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total value of $3,402,141.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,678,316.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 292,911 shares of company stock worth $76,238,787 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hershey Stock Performance

HSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.89.

Shares of HSY stock traded down $0.69 on Monday, hitting $245.95. 156,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,084,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $211.49 and a 1-year high of $276.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $254.72 and its 200 day moving average is $248.46. The company has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.30.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.24%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

