MTM Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU)

MTM Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU – Free Report) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,102 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,986 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Star Group were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Star Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Star Group by 33.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Bandera Partners LLC increased its holdings in Star Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 3,465,117 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,463,000 after buying an additional 151,002 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Star Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,311,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,555,000 after buying an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Star Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGU traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.36. 2,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,368. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.02 million, a PE ratio of 124.11 and a beta of 0.47. Star Group, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.22.

Star Group ( NYSE:SGU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter. Star Group had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $737.62 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st. Star Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 650.07%.

In related news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc sold 15,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $235,222.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,446,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,001,226.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Star Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment.

