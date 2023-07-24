MTM Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,993,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972,349 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 13.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,100,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,734,000 after buying an additional 715,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,007,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,306,000 after buying an additional 98,568 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $442,477,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,359,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,126,000 after buying an additional 603,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,849.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded up $2.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $122.18. The stock had a trading volume of 608,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,631,553. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.76 and a 12-month high of $138.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.73.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($1.46). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 439.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.33.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

See Also

