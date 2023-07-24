MTM Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL)

MTM Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 77,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,673,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth about $468,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ PSL traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,282. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $74.72 and a 1-year high of $89.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.18.

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.3596 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

