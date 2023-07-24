MTM Investment Management LLC Sells 17,300 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

MTM Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 41.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,300 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTSM. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,186,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $358,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 31,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,981,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 68,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 22,496 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,629. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.60. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.26 and a 12 month high of $59.76.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.229 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

