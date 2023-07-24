MTM Investment Management LLC Sells 4,189 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

MTM Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,189 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 12,034.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $881,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,321,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $553,718,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 18,282,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $847,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504,325 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $667,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 585.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,800 shares during the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $69,692. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,534,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,481,490. The company has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.80. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.93.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

