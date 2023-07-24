Nabors Industries (NBR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 25th. Analysts expect Nabors Industries to post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($1.61). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 26.14% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $789.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.96 million. On average, analysts expect Nabors Industries to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE NBR opened at $114.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.84 and its 200-day moving average is $124.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 2.75. Nabors Industries has a 12-month low of $83.05 and a 12-month high of $190.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NBR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Nabors Industries from $195.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nabors Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,696,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,152,000 after acquiring an additional 136,874 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 8.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 750,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,173,000 after buying an additional 59,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 15.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 479,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,512,000 after buying an additional 63,266 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 5.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 292,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,604,000 after buying an additional 14,612 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 158.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,863,000 after acquiring an additional 143,840 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

