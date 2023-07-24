NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

NanoString Technologies Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $4.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.50. NanoString Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $18.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.67, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.34.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $35.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.13 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 252.96% and a negative net margin of 122.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at NanoString Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NanoString Technologies

In other news, CFO K Thomas Bailey purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $86,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,234.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO K Thomas Bailey bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $86,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,234.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William Young bought 35,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $201,426.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,700 shares in the company, valued at $265,723. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 80,400 shares of company stock worth $461,826. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 194.6% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,057,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,396,000 after buying an additional 1,359,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,655,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,531,000 after purchasing an additional 44,127 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,617,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,216,000 after purchasing an additional 434,081 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,258,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,034,000 after purchasing an additional 751,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,128,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,169,000 after purchasing an additional 146,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technology for scientific and clinical information in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

