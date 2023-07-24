Navcoin (NAV) Hits Market Cap of $4.17 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0522 or 0.00000179 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $4.17 million and approximately $16,603.31 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.85 or 0.00215972 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00047651 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00025970 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00030973 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003431 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,601,686 coins and its circulating supply is 76,598,110 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

