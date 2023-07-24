Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) CEO Sells $13,411.53 in Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 6,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $13,411.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,190,719 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,788.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Neuronetics Price Performance

Shares of STIM stock opened at $2.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $58.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average is $3.53. Neuronetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $6.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 million. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 62.22% and a negative net margin of 55.34%. Research analysts expect that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuronetics

About Neuronetics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STIM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 131.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 45,928 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 12.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 193,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 21,137 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 3.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 254,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the first quarter worth $2,667,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the first quarter worth $564,000. 63.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

