New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 85.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $191.66. 399,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,441,069. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.07 and a 200-day moving average of $183.60. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $199.44.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,801,174.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,454,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,801,174.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,051 shares of company stock valued at $13,909,815. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

