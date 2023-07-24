New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,786 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $930,505,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 79,147.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $557,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719,196 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,263,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,194,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,240,747 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $705,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.19.

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $137.29. 789,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,212,950. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.65. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $146.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $115.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.58.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.89%.

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Applied Materials news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,869,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

