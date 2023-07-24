New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYK. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Stryker Trading Up 0.0 %

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $295.60. 83,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,993. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $289.26 and a 200-day moving average of $279.53. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $198.57 and a 52-week high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

