New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in RTX were worth $6,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in RTX by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in RTX by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in RTX by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,951,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after acquiring an additional 202,376 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in RTX by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 123,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after acquiring an additional 39,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in RTX by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.63. 562,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,446,757. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $141.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.63 and a 200 day moving average of $98.05.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. RTX had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.93%.

Several equities analysts have commented on RTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on RTX from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised RTX from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on RTX from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RTX in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

