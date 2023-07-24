New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $5.52 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Caterpillar by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $405,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Caterpillar by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Caterpillar Trading Up 1.0 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.47.

Shares of CAT stock traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $260.12. 280,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,179,301. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.50. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $266.04. The company has a market cap of $134.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.43%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

