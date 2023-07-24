New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $5.94 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 23,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.87.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HON traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $208.73. 287,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,782,082. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $200.98 and a 200-day moving average of $196.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

