New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in International Business Machines by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 329,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,414,000 after purchasing an additional 38,097 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $139.86. 747,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,720,543. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.73. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 307.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.75.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.