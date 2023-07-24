New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,621 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Netflix were worth $7,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,180 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 595 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,579 shares of company stock worth $34,023,766 over the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $515.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, New Street Research lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.41.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $426.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,735,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,484,311. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.64 and a 1-year high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $189.56 billion, a PE ratio of 45.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $414.18 and a 200-day moving average of $361.07.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

