New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 1,800 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,680 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX Companies Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,938,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.20. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $86.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.42. The company has a market cap of $98.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

