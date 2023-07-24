New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 300 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $927,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,985 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 46,414.4% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 455,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 454,861 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,849,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,821,626,000 after acquiring an additional 382,510 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 586.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,097,000 after acquiring an additional 315,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15,691.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 305,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 303,941 shares during the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of LMT traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $455.60. The stock had a trading volume of 108,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,368. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $381.55 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The firm has a market cap of $114.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $456.82 and its 200 day moving average is $465.76.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 43.88%.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $532.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $499.43.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.