New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 900 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $1,850,765,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 101,214.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,414 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at $638,488,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Accenture by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Accenture by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,475,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,528,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $327.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.20.

NYSE ACN traded up $1.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $316.10. 207,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,461,903. The firm has a market cap of $210.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.49. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $327.93.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.93%.

In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total value of $1,976,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,073,756.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,524 shares of company stock worth $3,305,941. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

