New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) is Ariose Capital Management Ltd’s 4th Largest Position

Ariose Capital Management Ltd decreased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 629,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,812 shares during the period. New Oriental Education & Technology Group makes up about 9.2% of Ariose Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ariose Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.37% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $24,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EDU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after buying an additional 582,351 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,739,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 158,968 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 483,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 193,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 125,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,329,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,977,000 after buying an additional 1,492,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EDU traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.68. The company had a trading volume of 569,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,806. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $48.77. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.63 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.72 and its 200-day moving average is $40.67.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.

