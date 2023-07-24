Newmont (NYSE:NEM) PT Lowered to $55.00 at TD Securities

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at TD Securities from $59.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NEM. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.07.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Newmont stock traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $42.86. 870,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,951,811. The company has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of -44.52, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.34. Newmont has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $60.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.54.

Insider Activity at Newmont

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Newmont will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $143,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,904,427.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $143,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,904,427.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $449,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 289,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,804,352.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,230 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Newmont

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Newmont by 12.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 50,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 4.3% during the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 9,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the second quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.6% during the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 258,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,038,000 after buying an additional 6,498 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 50.8% during the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 141,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after buying an additional 47,527 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newmont

(Get Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.