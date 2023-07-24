NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 25th. Analysts expect NextEra Energy Partners to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.48). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect NextEra Energy Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Down 0.2 %

NEP opened at $58.68 on Monday. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $51.58 and a 1-year high of $86.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of NextEra Energy Partners

In related news, Director Peter H. Kind acquired 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.89 per share, with a total value of $99,557.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,839,822.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,140 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $5,430,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Stories

