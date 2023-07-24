NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Issues Earnings Results

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $178.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.45 million. NextGen Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 8.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. NextGen Healthcare updated its FY24 guidance to $1.04-1.11 EPS.

NextGen Healthcare Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ NXGN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,887. NextGen Healthcare has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $21.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -413.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXGN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 2.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 49.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 10,823 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 11.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $958,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About NextGen Healthcare

A number of research firms have issued reports on NXGN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

