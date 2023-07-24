Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stake in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) by 40.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,141,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,057,901 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 2.89% of Archer Aviation worth $19,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACHR. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter worth $19,160,020,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation during the first quarter worth $50,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation during the first quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation during the second quarter worth $37,000. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Archer Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Archer Aviation in a report on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.42.

Archer Aviation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACHR traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,443,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,946,564. Archer Aviation Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $5.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.99. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.46). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Archer Aviation

In related news, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 825,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total value of $3,854,711.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,159,347 shares in the company, valued at $19,424,150.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Archer Aviation news, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 825,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total transaction of $3,854,711.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,159,347 shares in the company, valued at $19,424,150.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $437,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,495,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,233,665.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,344,805 shares of company stock worth $25,467,834. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.