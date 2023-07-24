Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stake in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,171,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,789 shares during the quarter. Global-e Online comprises 0.8% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 1.35% of Global-e Online worth $67,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLBE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Global-e Online by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Global-e Online during the 1st quarter valued at about $688,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Global-e Online by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 235,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after buying an additional 88,194 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Global-e Online by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC grew its holdings in Global-e Online by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 22,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 11,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

Global-e Online Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GLBE traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.34. The stock had a trading volume of 195,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,207. Global-e Online Ltd. has a one year low of $18.14 and a one year high of $45.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 20.01% and a negative net margin of 41.06%. The firm had revenue of $117.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GLBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Global-e Online from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Global-e Online from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Global-e Online from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.38.

Global-e Online Profile

(Free Report)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.