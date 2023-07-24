Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $10.67 Million Stake in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.14% of Elbit Systems worth $10,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESLT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,943,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Elbit Systems by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Elbit Systems by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the period. 18.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elbit Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ESLT traded down $4.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $211.05. 12,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,839. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 0.56. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $162.01 and a fifty-two week high of $244.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Elbit Systems Announces Dividend

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.03). Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Elbit Systems Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

Further Reading

