Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 40.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,367,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,595,115 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Toast worth $40,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TOST. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Toast by 365.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Toast by 277.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Toast in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Toast by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond purchased a new stake in Toast in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TOST. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Toast in a report on Monday, April 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Toast from $27.00 to $23.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.44.

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $1,497,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,262,425.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Toast news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $1,497,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,262,425.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Stephen Fredette sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $4,169,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,813,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,326,168.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,891,232 shares of company stock valued at $63,060,860 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOST traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,581,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,773,490. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.21 and its 200-day moving average is $20.26. Toast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $27.00.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Toast had a negative net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 29.74%. The firm had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

