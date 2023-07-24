Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 84,840 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 921,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,840 shares during the period. Teradyne makes up about 1.1% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.59% of Teradyne worth $97,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 264.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 99.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $99,408.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,429.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total transaction of $99,408.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,429.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,513 shares of company stock worth $578,121. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:TER traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $114.69. 325,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647,645. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.81 and a 52-week high of $117.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.25. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.53.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $617.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.03 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 21.12%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Teradyne from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Teradyne from $115.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.39.

About Teradyne

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

