Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 3,200 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $30,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP now owns 1,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 109.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,710,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ REGN traded down $4.58 on Monday, hitting $730.05. 134,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,112. The company has a market capitalization of $80.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $739.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $758.30. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $563.82 and a 52-week high of $837.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.73. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 33.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $816.00 to $789.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 5th. SVB Securities lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $976.00 to $895.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $927.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $868.25.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total transaction of $73,542.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,860,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total transaction of $73,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,860,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.09, for a total transaction of $177,522.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,416,957.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 700 shares of company stock valued at $506,753. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile



Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Stories

